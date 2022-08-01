Replacing a franchise left tackle could be considered one of the toughest things to accomplish in sports. Los Angeles Rams tackle Joe Noteboom is taking the challenge head-on.

"I feel really comfortable," Noteboom said Saturday. "Being here for four years, I know all the plays, I know what they want, I know the system. Then last year I kind of got to sit behind Whit and Rob [Havenstein] and just watch what they do and come in and play at those certain times. But just being here, the familiarity, getting all the practice work last year, it's been an easy transition."

A former third-round pick, Noteboom is set to fill the void left by Pro Bowler Andrew Whitworth on the blindside for the 2022 season. Whitworth, who was named last year's Walter Payton Man of the Year, elected to retire after the Rams' 23-20 Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Whitworth might be done playing, but his time with Noteboom and analyzing the game are far from over. This offseason, the two would get together to go over assignments and drills at Whitworth's house.

Noteboom said it was a daily thing. Like clockwork, he'd show up on the Whitworth's doorstep ready to learn the ins and outs of the position. It wasn't just running around the block, either. Noteboom said that Whitworth's garage is a state-of-the-art gym.

Along with Whitworth, Noteboom worked hand-in-hand with Ryan Sorenson, a Los Angeles-based trainer who's worked with the offensive lineman in the past.

"He can get up to like six, seven guys in there at one time, depending on who's in town during the season," Noteboom said of his workout regiment. "But offseason, three, four of us just go work out every morning, bond a little bit. It's been great."

Whitworth's departure not only leaves a hole at left tackle but also leaves one in terms of leadership. Noteboom has noticed multiple players stepping up in terms of being vocal in the huddle, including Havenstein from the opposite side of the line.

"He's been around, he's been a starter since he's been here," Noteboom said. "He's had success. Just the way he works, you can't help but just try to do what he does because just day in and day out on and off the field. He’s a great guy to have leading our room now.”

Although he's entering his fifth season, Noteboom still is learning. One person helping him adjust to life on the left side is quarterback Matthew Stafford. Noteboom said it's hard to say anything negative about Stafford due to his teaching ability.

Then again, Stafford also is likely looking out for himself. A slip-up from Noteboom could mean trouble in the backfield on Sundays.

"A guy that cares about what we're doing, who's so on the screws about everything in the offense, you can't help but to just play your heart out for that guy because of what he gives and what type of teammate he is,” Noteboom said of Stafford.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.