'I Wish He Retired': Rams LT Trent Williams on Aaron Donald's New Contract

Williams joked that he wished Donald retired when asked about his new contract.

Aaron Donald made Rams fans and players alike very excited on Monday afternoon when the news broke that he and the Rams had agreed to a contract restructure that would Donald a Ram through 2024 and thus not retire this offseason. 

Donald has been one of the most crucial members of the Rams' defense for several seasons, as he anchors the defensive line and wreaks havoc in the backfield which benefits the rest of the defense. 

However, while Rams fans and teammates rejoice at the prospect of retaining arguably the best defensive player of this generation, opposing offensive linemen are probably thinking about what could have been in a league where they no longer had to block Donald. 

One of those linemen is San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams, who wanted an NFL where he and other lineman did not have to deal with trying to block Donald. However, despite that, Williams was happy for Donald and acknowledged that he deserved every dollar of his new deal. 

Williams though is a bit luckier than his interior line peers, in that as a left tackle he does not have to lineup against Donald as often since he is a defensive tackle. However, it is hard to blame Williams for not wanting to have to deal with Donald anymore, as he has made offensive lineman's lives hell ever since entering the league.  

