Rams GM Les Snead Outlines Plan to Replace Von Miller

The Los Angeles Rams have indicated over and over again that their goal for 2022 is to "run it back." If that's the case, they've got a funny way of showing it.

The Rams have lost several pivotal players to free agency, including linebacker Von Miller. He registered five sacks in eight games with the Rams last season, and his relentless pursuit of quarterbacks is legendary.

Dec 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller (40) celebrates after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. The Rams defeated the Seahawks 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Von Miller Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Von Miller (40) celebrates after sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Von Miller Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Von Miller holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Von Miller

Moving forward without Miller, Rams general manager Les Snead seems to have a plan:

“Realistically, you lose Von Miller, it’s hard to say, OK, there’s another human being like Von Miller on the planet. There’s one of him, he’ll go to the Hall of Fame because of it,” Snead told reporters this week. “But with that being said, since 2017, we’ve been a team that consistently ranks near the top in sacks and pressures and things like that. It’s just come in different ways with different people. I think when you lose a player like Von, still want to pressure the QB, might have to do it in different ways with different people.”

Of course, the Rams aren't without talent after Miller's departure, with Aaron Donald leading the way on defense. And they could certainly scheme to get him freed up inside.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after a pressure in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Aaron Donald Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after a pressure in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Aaron Donald Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) is interviewed with his wife Erica Donald and children Jaeda, Aaron Jr., and Aaric, after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Aaron Donald

“Maybe it’s not in an OLB. Maybe it’s in someone that lines up next to Aaron inside. Maybe it’s another linebacker,” Snead said. “You’ve just got to do different things to attack protections and knowing that most protections, once the games get started, for the most part, they’re going to try to take away Aaron Donald.”

The Rams may have to promote from within with younger players on the roster. But that would be a lot to ask players like Terrell Lewis and Chris Garrett. Free agent linebacker Bobby Wagner recently visited the Rams, but left without a deal in place.

Snead seems to always find a way to pressure quarterbacks, whether is by signing an outside player to help, or utilizing the current tools on his roster, this time should be no different.

