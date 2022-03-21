Andrew Whitworth Believes Aaron Donald Will 'Dominate on the Field Again' in 2022
The main theme surrounding the Rams Super Bowl parade was "run it back," as several players talked about the desire to run it back and repeat as champions. While the Rams have already lost some members of the 2021 team, they are still waiting to hear from arguably their most important player.
Defensive tackle Aaron Donald echoed the sentiments of his teammates and head coach Sean McVay at the parade, proclaiming a desire to run it back and add a second Super Bowl to his long list of accomplishments.
Aaron Donald
Aaron Donald
Aaron Donald
While the Rams have not heard from Donald if he will officially be back for the 2022 season, recently retired former Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth is certain that Donald will indeed, run it back.
When speaking to TMZ sports recently, Whitworth was asked what he expects Donald to do next season.
"Dominate on the football field again,” Whitworth said. “That’s what I know he knows how to do well and I’m sure he’s gonna be doing it again in 2022.”
"I talk to AD a lot, but there’s no doubt about him, the way his work ethic and the way he does things, he’ll be back on that field dominating again.”
A Super Bowl title was the one thing missing from Donald's highly decorated résumé, a résumé that includes three NFL DPOY awards and seven First-Team All-Pro inclusions. While winning the ring may be enough to push Donald into retirement, it would be foolish to rule out the allure of being back-to-back champions and adding yet another accomplishment to his résumé.
Aaron Donald
Aaron Donald celebrates at the Rams Super Bowl parade.
Aaron Donald answers questions following the Rams winning Super Bowl LVI.
You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98
