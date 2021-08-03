Rams RB Room: Sean McVay Gives Xavier Jones High Praise

Xavier Jones has made an impact for the offense through the first week of Rams training camp.

In most cases, worrying about the running back position should come after at least Week 1. With Cam Akers suffering a season-ending Achilles injury prior to the start of training, the Los Angeles Rams are answering that problem now.

For the time being, third-year runner Darrell Henderson will continue to see a majority of the first-team reps. After a strong finish to the 2020 season, he's earned the right to get the first crack.

Rams coach Sean McVay could elect to go with a "running back by committee" approach to keep opposing defenses on their toes. If that's the case, Xavier Jones might be the first man up following Henderson.

After Monday's practice, McVay mentioned Jones as a name improving.

“They’ve done a good job,” McVay said Monday. “I’ve really been encouraged with what I’ve seen from Xavier."

Undrafted out of SMU last fall, Jones joined the squad and made his way onto the final 53-man roster. During his time in Dallas, Jones rushed for 1,276 yards and 23 touchdowns in his senior year at SMU.

This could be the plan for McVay all along. Henderson continues to see a majority of the reps with the first-team offense, but Jones and rookie Jake Funk has heard their names called to join the huddle once or twice.

McVay made it clear following the injury to Akers that they would test the waters with what they had on staff. So far, that rings true. Jones and Funk will likely be role-players, utilized in situational formations.

Henderson will see the bulk of plays but the term "workhorse" might not fit his overall style. During his breakout season at Memphis when he rushed for 1,909 yards, he was in an offense that also featured 1,000-yard runner Patrick Taylor Jr. and current Cowboys' backup, Tony Pollard.

Jones would likely take the role Henderson played last season while Henderson doubles his workload. For the second-year runner, it would be a massive step forward in his career.

Last season, Jones did not record a single carry and primarily was used on special teams. He made three tackles on kickoffs in 13 total games.

