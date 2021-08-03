Former Rams CB Aqib Talib Gets TV Job: How to Watch

Former Rams cornerback Aqib Talib will be broadcasting an abundance of games throughout the 2021 season.

Former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Aqib Talib hasn't laced up his cleats for a game since the 2019 season. However, that's not to say he's left the game entirely.

As reported by Sports Illustrated's Jimmy Traina, Talib will be featured on the Fox broadcast for select games alongside Gus Johnson.

Talib first began calling games for Fox last season in an abbreviated role.

In April, Talib said on the SI Media Podcast the following:

“When I got the call from Fox, when my agent called me, he said they wanted to sign me to a three-game deal," Talib said. "It was a max of three games and a chance of no games because you’re not on the A-team or B-team, so you’re just filling in for guys with all this COVID stuff going on. Kinda like an audition, really. I probably got like $10K for the game. I ain’t really get no cash for the game. It was just an opportunity. Opportunity to go out there and see if you could do it or not.”

In addition to Talib's role with Fox, he will also call all three Rams' preseason games, joining Andrew Siciliano and Mina Kimes in the booth.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be joining the Rams preseason broadcast team, and work alongside Andrew and Mina,” Talib said in a statement. “The Rams were one of my favorite teams that I had the opportunity to play for and I’m pumped to be back.”

The Rams preseason games will kickoff starting Saturday, August 14 when the Rams host the Chargers at SoFi Stadium (7:00 PM PT). In Week 2, the Rams will host the Raiders on Saturday, August 21, (7:00 PM PT), before rounding out their preseason slate in Week 3 when they hit the road for a matchup in Denver, where they'll face the Broncos on Saturday, August 28, (6:05 PM PT).

All three preseason games will be shown on ABC7 Los Angeles telecast.