NFL Analyst Still Believes the Rams Can Win the Super Bowl
The Los Angeles Rams are officially in the NFL Playoffs.
Yes, five games into the season the Rams looked like a team that would be missing the postseason and needed to find answers in the offseason. People were even already talking about if it was the end of head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's time in Los Angeles.
The Rams want to make another run to the Super Bowl like they did in the 2021-2022 season. They have the team to do it, and they have a coach and a quarterback that know what it takes to win it all. The offense this season has more playmakers than the one the Super Bowl team did. The team is on a five-game winning streak heading into the final game of the regular season.
With the Rams winning the NFC West division they will at least host one playoff game at Sofi Stadium. Everything is trending up for this team to make a deep playoff run that will not have one expert surprised if it happens. With a win in Week 18, the Rams will have a more favorable matchup in the Wild Card round.
"Yes, I think they can win the whole thing," said ESPN NFL Analyst Dan Orlovsky on First Take. "I said it two months ago ... I think the defense is playing a lot better than it did in the middle of the season. Now, has Matthew [Stafford] played as well as I want him to play going into the playoffs the last two or three weeks, no. The passing game has not been as crisp as I would like it.
"But I know that it is there. And I just know that this football team with Sean McVay, and Kyren Williams, I firmly believe that they are going to be capable of running the football. Puka is a problem. Cooper Kupp has been not what the Cooper Kupp was a couple of years ago, but [Tyler] Higbee is back. I still think Matthew is capable of getting on a two to three-game heater. That is the thing about the NFC. We all believe that Philly is the most talented team ... Anybody can beat anybody. I would not be surprised if the Rams make it to the NFC Championship game at all."
