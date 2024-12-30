Rams' HC McVay, RB Williams Get Praise from Former Rams HOFer
The Los Angeles Rams have had a great turnaround this season. The Rams started the season off slow. At 1-4, many had the Rams going nowhere for the rest of the season. The outside noise did not get to the team. Head coach Sean McVay has done a great job of getting his team better each week and still believing in the team and himself.
The Rams have come all the way back from their slow start and have a chance to win the NFC West and host a playoff game at Sofi Stadium. The Rams have put themselves in a good position to make the postseason.
McVay can be in the running for coach of the year. Most teams would have packed up their bags or waved the white flag after dealing with all the injuries the Rams have had during the season. He has this team playing the best football at the most important time. The team can be a sleeper if they get into the playoffs this season.
"Of course, he does," Rams Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson told the Los Angeles Times. "He probably won’t get it because they’re going to give it to a coach who’s 15-2 or 14-3. But McVay has a young team, a team that at one point was decimated by injuries. They lost [four of five] and weren’t looking good. And right now they’re in a position to win the NFC West. What else does it take [to win Coach of the Year]?"
Dickerson also gave praise to running back Kyren Williams. Williams has been one of the best running backs this season and a workhorse for the team.
"I like him as a back. He’s able to carry the ball 29, 28, 27 times. That takes a toll on you. I was able to do it, but there are very few backs that are able to do that. He’s not a real big guy, so that says a lot about him as a player, and what Sean McVay thinks of him. I look at McVay and think he’s done a fantastic job of coaching this team."
This team has a special group. The veterans mixed with the young talent can make a deep run to another Super Bowl.
