Rams News: How LA is Adjusting to First Season Without Aaron Donald Since 2013
The Los Angeles Rams are heading into their first NFL season in over a decade without one of the best defenders in NFL history, Aaron Donald. The Rams are well aware that they cannot replace Donald, but they do know they have to move on the best that they can.
Rams head coach Sean McVay broke down how the Rams are approaching the defense without Donald on the roster.
"I really like the way this team has approached it," McVay told reporters Tuesday. "We've talked about it. I don't take for granted how lucky I was to be around Aaron, and what an amazing person and player he was. You never replace a guy like that, but I do like the approach. I think our coaches, starting with Chris Shula and the rest of the defensive staff, and then the players have done an excellent job at continuing to improve. I think we're in the midst of figuring out what that identity's going to look like, but we'll never replace him. I'll always miss him, but I've been really excited about the opportunity to see some guys continue to step up and be the best versions of themselves."
The Rams have built a young core on their defensive line, with sophomores Kobie Turner and Byron Young, and rookies Jared Verse and Braden Fiske. Turner and Young both put in successful rookie campaigns, with Turner leading all NFL rookies in sacks a year ago. All four players have shown a knack for getting sacks at either the NFL or college level, which will bode well for the Rams.
No, the Rams will not be able to produce the same level of fear in opponents that they did with Donald, but they do boast a young group on the D-line that offers potential for the years to come.
