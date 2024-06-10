Rams News: Former Los Angeles All-Pro Retires From the NFL
Former Los Angeles Rams All-Pro kick returner Pharoh Cooper has called it a career.
Cooper announced that he would retire from the NFL. He made the announcement and released a statement on his Twitter/X account.
"Farewell football, I'm officially retiring from the NFL," Cooper said. "I'm forever grateful and give all the glory to God that I was able to live out my childhood dream. I appreciate all the love and support I've received from my family, friends, and fans through out my career. Much love."
The Rams selected Copper in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft with the No. 117 overall pick from the University of South Carolina. He spent two-plus seasons with the Rams, with his best season coming in 2017. Cooper was named First-team All-Pro as a kick returner, Second-team All-Pro as a punt returner, and a Pro Bowler in the same season. As a Ram, he played in 31 games and recorded 416 returning yards on punts, 1,532 yards on kick returns, and one touchdown in Los Angeles.
In Cooper's third season in L.A., he was released by the Rams. A day later, the Arizona Cardinals claimed him off waivers. Since then, he bounced around from the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, and the Cardinals again to finish off his career in 2022.
Cooper played in the NFL for seven seasons and recorded 61 receptions for 545 yards and a touchdown, 936 punt yards, and 3,018 kick return yards.
More Rams: Should Rams Give Matthew Stafford Lucrative New Contract?