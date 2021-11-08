Rams at 49ers Week 10 Opening Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

We take a look at the opening lines ahead of the Rams Week 10 matchup against the 49ers.

The Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers both enter Week 10 coming off lopsided losses, looking to move ahead and put their recent shortcomings behind them.

The Rams had been riding high after rallying off four consecutive wins but after a loss to the Titans, they find themselves trying to battle from behind in the division standings as the Cardinals sit two games ahead due to Arizona holding the tiebreaker.

Here's an early look at the Rams and 49ers betting odds ahead of Week 10:

*All odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Rams at 49ers Week 10

Point spread: Rams -4

Over/under point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Rams -213, 49ers +175

The Rams come into this game as 4-point favorites despite serving as the road team. The Rams have ultimately been the better team this season in just above each phase of the game but just as the divisional matchups have shown in recent years, anything can happen.

The point total is set at 49.5, a figure that the oddsmakers are presumably leaning on the Rams to achieve that number. The 49ers haven’t eclipsed more than 21 points in four of their last five games, signaling the offensive unit is unpredictable from week to week.

Kickoff for this Week 10 matchup between the Rams and 49ers is set for Monday, Nov. 15 at 5:15 p.m. PT inside Levi's Stadium.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.