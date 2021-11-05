Skip to main content
    November 5, 2021
    Rams Place DL Sebastian Joseph-Day on Injured Reserve After Examining Pec Surgery is Needed

    Rams defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day will miss extended time after needing to undergo pec surgery.
    On Friday, the Rams announced they have placed defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day on injured reserve.

    Rams coach Sean McVay took to the podium for his scheduled Friday press conference, delivering an injury update on the team, and stated that Joseph-Day reaggravated his injured pec and will need surgery.

    This has been an injury Joseph-Day has been battling through, missing last week's game against the Texans as a result of it.

    McVay disclosed that Joseph-Day's surgery will be complete in the coming days and then they'll reassess whether or not he can return at some point this season or if this is a season-ending blow.

    "That's a big loss for our football team," McVay said.

    Joseph-Day, who's largely regarded as a superior run-stuffer anchoring the middle of the Rams' defensive line, has also shown growth in his production as a pass rusher. In seven games this season, he's totaled 38 tackles, three TFLs, three sacks and five quarterback hits.

    The Rams will likely turn to defensive lineman Greg Gaines, who consumed the starting spot last week in place of the injured Joseph-Day. Last week, Gaines led the Rams in defensive pressures with six, while adding four tackles, 0.5 sack and one quarterback hit in the team's Week 8 victory in Houston.

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

