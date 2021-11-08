Publish date:
Rams vs. Titans Halftime Report
Rams vs. Titans halftime report for Week 9.
Los Angeles Rams vs. Tennessee Titans halftime report for Week 9.
Rams first half stats
- 1st downs: 7
- 3rd down conversation rate: 1-7
- Total net yards: 94
- Rushing yards: 67
- Passing yards: 27
- Field goals: 1-1
- Penalties: 6
- Turnovers: 2
Halftime score
Titans 21, Rams 3
Quick analysis
- Jalen Ramsey continues to provide superior coverage, jumping the route of a Ryan Tannehill intended pass for A.J. Brown on the Titans' opening possession for an interception.
- The Rams' offensive line played their worst half of football as Stafford has been under consistent pressure, being sacked three times thus far.
- Stafford's decision-making has been fair to question tonight, throwing two interceptions with one being run back for a touchdown.
- No Derrick Henry for the Titans, no problem.
Rams vs. Titans Halftime Report
Rams vs. Titans halftime report for Week 9.
Von Miller Won't Make Rams Debut in Week 9 vs. Titans
Von Miller's first look in a Rams uniform will be put on hold.
Rams' Week 9 Inactives vs. Titans
The Rams have released which players will be inactive ahead of the Week 9 matchup against the Titans.
Standout players in the first half
Rams
- Matthew Stafford: 9/16, 62 yards, 2 interceptions
- Darrell Henderson: 8 rushes, 48 yards
- Cooper Kupp: 4 receptions, 30 yards
- Jalen Ramsey: 1 tackle, 1 TFL, 1 interception, 1 pass breakup
- Leonard Floyd: 4 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sack, 3 quarterback hits
- Obo Okoronkwo: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 0.5 sack, 2 quarterback hits
Titans
- Ryan Tannehill: 9/13, 59 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception
- Jeffrey Simmons: 5 tackles, 3 TFLs, 3 sacks, 4 quarterback hits
- Denico Autry: 2 tackles, 1 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hit, 2 pass breakups
- David Long Jr.: 5 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass breakup
- Kevin Byard: 3 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass breakup
More from Ram Digest:
- Rams vs. Titans Week 9 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
- Rams Activate CB Darious Williams Off Injured Reserve
- Rams vs. Titans Week 9: 3 Bold Predictions
- Rams vs. Titans: Week 9 Prediction & Picks
- Sean McVay on if He'd Kick the Tires on Odell Beckham Jr.: 'I Would Never Say Never'
- Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 9 vs. Titans
- Rams OLB Von Miller to be a Game-Time Decision for Week 9 vs. Titans
- Rams Place DL Sebastian Joseph-Day on Injured Reserve
- Rams vs. Titans Week 9: How to Watch, Listen and Stream
- Rams vs. Titans Week 9 Preview
- Rams OLB Von Miller Gives Hs Early Impressions of His New Team in L.A.
Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.