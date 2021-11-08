Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Rams vs. Titans Halftime Report

    Rams vs. Titans halftime report for Week 9.
    Los Angeles Rams vs. Tennessee Titans halftime report for Week 9.

    Rams first half stats

    • 1st downs: 7
    • 3rd down conversation rate: 1-7
    • Total net yards: 94
    • Rushing yards: 67
    • Passing yards: 27
    • Field goals: 1-1
    • Penalties: 6
    • Turnovers: 2

    Halftime score

    Titans 21, Rams 3

    Quick analysis

    • Jalen Ramsey continues to provide superior coverage, jumping the route of a Ryan Tannehill intended pass for A.J. Brown on the Titans' opening possession for an interception.
    • The Rams' offensive line played their worst half of football as Stafford has been under consistent pressure, being sacked three times thus far.
    • Stafford's decision-making has been fair to question tonight, throwing two interceptions with one being run back for a touchdown.
    • No Derrick Henry for the Titans, no problem.

    Standout players in the first half

    Rams

    • Matthew Stafford: 9/16, 62 yards, 2 interceptions
    • Darrell Henderson: 8 rushes, 48 yards
    • Cooper Kupp: 4 receptions, 30 yards
    • Jalen Ramsey: 1 tackle, 1 TFL, 1 interception, 1 pass breakup
    • Leonard Floyd: 4 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sack, 3 quarterback hits
    • Obo Okoronkwo: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 0.5 sack, 2 quarterback hits

    Titans

    • Ryan Tannehill: 9/13, 59 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception
    • Jeffrey Simmons: 5 tackles, 3 TFLs, 3 sacks, 4 quarterback hits
    • Denico Autry: 2 tackles, 1 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hit, 2 pass breakups
    • David Long Jr.: 5 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass breakup
    • Kevin Byard: 3 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass breakup

