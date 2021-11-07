Report: DeSean Jackson to Sign With Raiders Following Release by Rams

The Los Angeles Rams and wide receiver DeSean Jackson attempted to seek a trade partner in an effort to move the veteran pass-catcher elsewhere. However, after failing to find any takers, it prompted the Rams to waive him following the end of the NFL trade deadline.

Jackson, who went unclaimed on waivers, then became a free agent. After drawing interest from multiple teams per reports, Jackson will sign with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to USA Today's Josina Anderson.

The Raiders are in need of a deep threat to stretch the field vertically following the team's release of Henry Ruggs III. At 35-years-old, Jackson still provides the burst to beat defenders deep with his blazing speed.

Despite just limited opportunities with the Rams due to Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson consuming the bulk of the targets, Jackson did however average 27.6 yards per catch on eight receptions.

Jackson will presumably get his wish of becoming a more vital part of an offense in joining the Raiders. He'll team up with the likes of Hunter Renfrow, Bryan Edwards, Zay Jones and Dillion Stoner among Las Vegas' wide receiver group.

The Raiders will be Jackson's fifth team throughout his 14-year career.

