Rams OLB Von Miller Gives His Early Impressions of His New Team in L.A.

Von Miller held his first press conference since joining the Rams, giving his early impressions about his new surroundings and team.

Thousand Oaks– Von Miller, the Los Angeles Rams new acquisition, went through his first day at the team headquarters on Wednesday.

Miller, who was listed as a non-participant in practice per the injury report, did however work on the side with trainers, indicating his recent ankle injury is progressing after not playing in last week's game for the Broncos.

Following Wednesday's walkthru, Miller took to the podium and spoke with reporters, giving his early impression about his new team.

"I went to sleep 4-4 and woke up 7-1," Miller said during his first press conference as a member of the Rams. "On the backend of things, it's not really that bad. It's better for me, it's better for the organization. I get to play with Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Floyd, Matthew Stafford and the solid offensive line. The Denver Broncos, they're still family but this team is ready to win a championship right now. I'm excited to be a part of it."

Miller continuously stated it "felt like a movie" over the last few days, from saying his goodbyes in Denver to meeting his new teammates in L.A.

"It felt like you transfer to a new high school," Miller said. "It was exciting – you get to meet new friends."

Miller, who spent the previous nine years with the Broncos, said he cried after being made aware that he was leaving Denver. Although, he did add that not all the tears were sad. He had tears of joy in finding out where he was headed. Certainly, lining up alongside the All-Pro defensive tackle that Donald is, would indeed add some level of excitement.

The relationship between Miller and Donald started when the two would talk via Instagram. Their bond intensified when Donald attended Miller's offseason Pass Rush Summit in Las Vegas, bringing the Rams' defensive line to the event.

Miller also has a previous relationship with Ramsey, who was the first player to reach out to him following the news of the trade.

"I'm probably most familiar with Jalen than anyone on this team," Miller said. "We go way back to before he was even in the league. His agent was my agent at the time. I'm super familiar with Jalen and his family and the type of player he is. Being here on this team he was the first one to hit me (up). It's like you go to your school for the first time, you got that one kid that goes 'hey man,' introduce (themself). It's like Forest Gump on the bus. That was Jalen. He welcomed me with open arms and made me feel comfortable here."

Miller expressed great gratitude for landing in L.A., saying the Broncos did him right by sending him to a contender such as the Rams.

"Looks weird but feels extremely right," Miller said looking down at his Rams practice jersey.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.