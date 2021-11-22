Data Suggest Andrew Whitworth Has Been Among the Best Offensive Tackles Since Week 4

The 40-year-old Andrew Whitworth has been a mainstay among the Rams' offensive line since he signed with the club in 2017. Now in his fifth season with the Rams, Whitworth has been just as effective anchoring the blindside of quarterback Matthew Stafford as he was when he first came to L.A. five years ago.

According to Pro Football Focus, they've logged just one quarterback pressure allowed by Whitworth since Week 4 when the Rams hosted the Arizona Cardinals. During that span, Whitworth has allowed the fewest pressures among qualified offensive tackles.

Whitworth has started nine games this season, holding pass rushers to seven pressures and one sack on the year, per PFF.

The Rams offensive line began the year as one of the best units, limiting opponents to the least amount of sacks through Week 8. However, in the last two games against the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers, things have gone south, allowing seven sacks over the last two games.

As for Whitworth, the protection from the left side has not waivered.

The Rams will face the Green Bay Packers in Week 12, who rank just inside the top 10 among sacks. While Whitworth has been instrumental in pass protection, the Rams will need to get more from the other members of their front five in order to keep Stafford upright in the pocket.

Kickoff for this Week 12 matchup between the Rams and Packers is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1:25 p.m. PT at Lambeau Field.

