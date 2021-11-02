Rams Announce Von Miller's Jersey Number
The Los Angeles Rams pulled off a blockbuster move just one day before the trade deadline, acquiring star pass rusher Von Miller from the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2022 second and third-round pick.
Monday evening, the Rams announced that Miller will wear No. 40, the same jersey number he wore in college during his days at Texas A&M.
Miller, the three-time All-Pro pass rusher and former Defensive Player of the Year award winner, received the blessing to wear No. 40 from Rams Hall of Famer Elroy Hirsch.
As a member of the Broncos, Miller wore No. 58 but in coming to the Rams that number already belongs to Justin Hollins.
A popularity commodity that Miller is, seeing No. 40 jerseys at SoFi Stadium will likely become a common occurrence following the arrival of a former Super Bowl sack artist this is coming to L.A.
Rams coach Sean McVay said that Miller is expected to make his debut in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football, but the clarity in which he'll have a definitive answer whether or not he'll play will become clearer as the week progresses.
