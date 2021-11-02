Skip to main content
    November 2, 2021
    Rams Announce Von Miller's Jersey Number

    Von Miller is going back to wearing his college number as he joins the Rams' formidable defense.
    The Los Angeles Rams pulled off a blockbuster move just one day before the trade deadline, acquiring star pass rusher Von Miller from the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2022 second and third-round pick.

    Monday evening, the Rams announced that Miller will wear No. 40, the same jersey number he wore in college during his days at Texas A&M.

    Miller, the three-time All-Pro pass rusher and former Defensive Player of the Year award winner, received the blessing to wear No. 40 from Rams Hall of Famer Elroy Hirsch.

    As a member of the Broncos, Miller wore No. 58 but in coming to the Rams that number already belongs to Justin Hollins.

    A popularity commodity that Miller is, seeing No. 40 jerseys at SoFi Stadium will likely become a common occurrence following the arrival of a former Super Bowl sack artist this is coming to L.A.

    Rams coach Sean McVay said that Miller is expected to make his debut in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football, but the clarity in which he'll have a definitive answer whether or not he'll play will become clearer as the week progresses.

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

