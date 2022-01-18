Rams at Buccaneers Divisional Round Opening Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
After dropping the final game of the regular season in overtime to the 49ers, the Rams bounced back in convincing fashion, routing the Cardinals 34-11 in the Wild Card Round matchup Monday night.
The Rams used an offensive approach that got their running game more involved, turning to the combination of Cam Akers and Sony Michel which carried the ball 30 times for 113 rushing yards.
Now, with a Divisional Round matchup on the horizon, the Rams will hit the road and face the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Here's an early look at the Rams and Bucs betting odds:
*All odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook
Rams at Buccaneers Divisional Round
Point spread: Rams +3
Over/under point total: 48.5
Here's a look at the opening betting lines ahead of the Rams' Divisional Round matchup against the Buccaneers.
Moneyline: Bucs -150, Rams +125
The Rams opened up as a 3-point underdog – something they’re not all that accustomed to this season. The Rams faced Tampa Bay in Week 3 where the Bucs were the betting favorite, but L.A.'s offensive firepower overwhelmed their defense en route to a 34-24 win.
The point total is slotted at 48.5 points, a threshold that these teams surpassed in their prior meeting. While the Bucs are set to be without prominent offensive skill players, they still reached 31 points last weekend over the Eagles despite encountering a depleted wide receiver group.
Kickoff for the Rams and Bucs Divisional Round showdown is set for Sunday, Jan. 23 at 12:00 p.m. PT.
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.