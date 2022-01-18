Skip to main content
Player(s)
Matthew Stafford, Tom Brady
Team(s)
Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rams at Buccaneers Divisional Round Opening Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

Here's a look at the opening betting lines ahead of the Rams' Divisional Round matchup against the Buccaneers.

After dropping the final game of the regular season in overtime to the 49ers, the Rams bounced back in convincing fashion, routing the Cardinals 34-11 in the Wild Card Round matchup Monday night. 

The Rams used an offensive approach that got their running game more involved, turning to the combination of Cam Akers and Sony Michel which carried the ball 30 times for 113 rushing yards.

Now, with a Divisional Round matchup on the horizon, the Rams will hit the road and face the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Here's an early look at the Rams and Bucs betting odds:

*All odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Rams at Buccaneers Divisional Round

Point spread: Rams +3

Over/under point total: 48.5

Recommended Articles

IMG_2130
Play

Rams at Buccaneers Divisional Round Opening Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

Here's a look at the opening betting lines ahead of the Rams' Divisional Round matchup against the Buccaneers.

43 seconds ago
43 seconds ago
IMG_2128
Play

Rams Defense Showed They're Equipped to Overcome Short-Handed Secondary

The Rams defense produced a classic performance in their dominant win over the Cardinals in the Wild Card Round on Monday night.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
IMG_2127
Play

5 Takeaways From the Rams' 34-11 Wild Card Round Win Over the Cardinals

What are the main takeaways we learned from the Rams' Wild Card Round win over the Cardinals?

3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Moneyline: Bucs -150, Rams +125

The Rams opened up as a 3-point underdog – something they’re not all that accustomed to this season. The Rams faced Tampa Bay in Week 3 where the Bucs were the betting favorite, but L.A.'s offensive firepower overwhelmed their defense en route to a 34-24 win.

The point total is slotted at 48.5 points, a threshold that these teams surpassed in their prior meeting. While the Bucs are set to be without prominent offensive skill players, they still reached 31 points last weekend over the Eagles despite encountering a depleted wide receiver group.

Kickoff for the Rams and Bucs Divisional Round showdown is set for Sunday, Jan. 23 at 12:00 p.m. PT.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

IMG_2130
News

Rams at Buccaneers Divisional Round Opening Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

43 seconds ago
IMG_2128
News

Rams Defense Showed They're Equipped to Overcome Short-Handed Secondary

2 hours ago
IMG_2127
News

5 Takeaways From the Rams' 34-11 Wild Card Round Win Over the Cardinals

3 hours ago
IMG_2125
News

Rams DC Raheem Morris Receives Interview Request for Head Coaching Job

5 hours ago
IMG_2124
News

Rams' Midseason Additions Pave the Way in 34-11 Wild Card Round Victory Over Cardinals

6 hours ago
IMG-2121
News

Matthew Stafford Earns First Playoff Win in Rams' 34-11 Rout Over Cardinals

16 hours ago
IMG-2091
News

Rams vs. Cardinals Halftime Report

20 hours ago
IMG_1953
News

Rams' Wild Card Round Inactives vs. Cardinals

23 hours ago