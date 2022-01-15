Rams OC Kevin O'Connell Receives Second Interview Request for Head Coaching Job

Another Sean McVay assistant is drawing interest across the league for a head coach job.

What's a hiring cycle for head coaches without Sean McVay's assistants drawing interest across the league?

McVay has groomed Brandon Staley, Zac Taylor and Matt LaFleur into becoming NFL head coaches while serving as coordinators or position coaches with the Rams prior to being handed the keys to a franchise.

Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell is among the latest McVay understudy to presumably be in line for a head coaching opportunity. O'Connell is in his second season working under McVay, assisting with game-planning but is not the official play-caller. That role belongs to McVay.

On Saturday, O'Connell received an interview request from the Minnesota Vikings for their head coaching vacancy, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The Vikings would mark the third team that's shown interest in O'Connell, as the Denver Broncos requested an interview for their head coaching job and the Carolina Panthers have eyed him for their offensive coordinator position.

If O'Connell was indeed offered the offensive coordinator job in Carolina, the Rams would have the opportunity to block the hiring due to it being a lateral move and not a promotion to a head coaching position.

The Vikings and Broncos are moving on from a previous regime led by defensive-minded coaches. Often, teams that fire a coaching staff that was defensive-oriented tend to change the dynamics are reverse course to the offensive side of the ball. Certainly, these teams could still come away with a defensive-minded coach but if they do want more of a profound focus on offense, O'Connell would fit the script.

Rams running backs coach and assistant head coach Thomas Brown has also garnered head coaching interest, receiving an interview request on Friday from the Miami Dolphins.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.