Rams vs. Cardinals Wild Card Round Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

Here's a look at the final betting odds for the Rams vs. Cardinals Wild Card Round matchup.

INGLEWOOD – Round three between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals is on the horizon. If NFC West matchups have shown anything in previous meetings over the years, it's that these division showdowns are anyone’s game for the taking.

The Rams and Cardinals split their regular-season series with each road team coming away with the victory. In this divisional clash, each team is looking to put their Week 18 shortcomings behind them and go full steam ahead in an effort to pull off a Wild Card Round win.

Here's a final look at the Rams and Cardinals betting odds:

*All odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Rams vs. Cardinals Wild Card Round

Point spread: Rams -3.5

Over/under point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Rams -188, Cardinals +155

The Rams opened as 4-point favorites over the Cardinals when the early betting lines were initially released. With kickoff nearing, the line has shifted just slightly, now favoring the Rams by 3.5 points.

Similar to the spread, the point total has also dropped half a point going from 50 points to 49.5. The oddsmakers see this game being an offensive showcase based on the over/under and rightfully so – the Rams and Cardinals have averaged 55 points per game in the two meetings they've held earlier this season.

Kickoff for the Rams and Cardinals Wild Card Round showdown is set to get underway at 5:15 p.m. PT on Monday Night Football at SoFi Stadium.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

