Rams vs. Cardinals Halftime Report
Halftime score
Rams 21, Cardinals 0
Rams first half stats
- 1st downs: 9
- 3rd down conversation rate: 4-8
- Total net yards: 180
- Rushing yards: 94
- Passing yards: 86
- Field goals: 0-0
- Penalties: 3 (25 yards)
- Turnovers: 0
Quick analysis
- Rams starting left tackle Andrew Whitworth had to come off the field on the first drive but later returned.
- The Rams have committed to the run early on, relying on their ground attack of Sony Michel and Cam Akers to keep a balanced approach throughout the first half.
- The Rams' midseason additions of Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. have led the charge during the early goings, logging a touchdown and a sack in the first quarter.
- The Rams have relied on quarterback sneaks on short-yardage situations, calling three of them in the first half with one going for a touchdown.
- Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green was taken into the medical tent after Rams safety Nick Scott delivered a bang-bang tackle, knocking the ball loose.
- Kyler Murray played one of his worst halves of football, throwing two interceptions for 28 yards.
Players to note in the first half
Rams
- Matthew Stafford: 6/9, 93 yards, 1 touchdown
- Odell Beckham Jr.: 3 catches, 52 yards, 1 touchdown
- Cam Akers: 10 carries, 36 yards
- Sony Michel: 7 carries, 44 yards
- Von Miller: 5 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 QB hit
Cardinals
- Kyler Murray: 7/17, 28 yards, 2 interceptions
- Rondale Moore: 4 catches, 21 yards
- Chandler Jones: 7 tackles
- Jordan Hicks: 5 tackles
- Markus Golden: 3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit
