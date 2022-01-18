Skip to main content
Player(s)
Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray, Cooper Kupp, Cam Akers, Sony Michel
Team(s)
Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals

Rams vs. Cardinals Halftime Report

Rams vs. Cardinals Halftime Report for Wild Card Round weekend.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals halftime report for Wild Card Round weekend:

Halftime score

Rams 21, Cardinals 0

Rams first half stats

  • 1st downs: 9
  • 3rd down conversation rate: 4-8
  • Total net yards: 180
  • Rushing yards: 94
  • Passing yards: 86
  • Field goals: 0-0
  • Penalties: 3 (25 yards)
  • Turnovers: 0

Quick analysis

  • Rams starting left tackle Andrew Whitworth had to come off the field on the first drive but later returned.
  • The Rams have committed to the run early on, relying on their ground attack of Sony Michel and Cam Akers to keep a balanced approach throughout the first half.
  • The Rams' midseason additions of Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. have led the charge during the early goings, logging a touchdown and a sack in the first quarter.
  • The Rams have relied on quarterback sneaks on short-yardage situations, calling three of them in the first half with one going for a touchdown.
  • Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green was taken into the medical tent after Rams safety Nick Scott delivered a bang-bang tackle, knocking the ball loose.
  • Kyler Murray played one of his worst halves of football, throwing two interceptions for 28 yards.

Players to note in the first half

Rams

  • Matthew Stafford: 6/9, 93 yards, 1 touchdown
  • Odell Beckham Jr.: 3 catches, 52 yards, 1 touchdown
  • Cam Akers: 10 carries, 36 yards
  • Sony Michel: 7 carries, 44 yards
  • Von Miller: 5 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 QB hit

Cardinals

  • Kyler Murray: 7/17, 28 yards, 2 interceptions
  • Rondale Moore: 4 catches, 21 yards
  • Chandler Jones: 7 tackles
  • Jordan Hicks: 5 tackles
  • Markus Golden: 3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit

