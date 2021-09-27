Best Postgame Quotes From Rams' Week 3 Victory Over Buccaneers

The Los Angeles Rams now hold a 3-0 record following their 34-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium.

Following Sunday's contest, players and coaches took to the podium to discuss the Week 3 win.

Here are the best quotes from the Rams' win over the Bucs:

Sean McVay on if the Week 3 contest was a measuring stick type of game:

“It means that we’re 3-0 and we played a team that’s the reigning Super Bowl champs. And that was last year, but they have played really well in their first two games. So if you said, ‘Hey, who were the teams who were 3-0 last year or previous years?’ I bet you really couldn't remember. There’s so many football games to go ahead. We have to have steady improvement. Very pleased with the way the guys handled it. I’m excited about the win, but I also know that it’s, ‘Hey, we got to enjoy it and then move forward.’ Whether we ended up winning or losing that game, you have to be able to move forward in this league so that’s what our guys will do. I have total trust and confidence in the leadership from our team, with our players and then our coaching staff.”

McVay on his sprint down the sideline during DeSean Jackson's touchdown:

“You know what, I think I probably had too much caffeine from Joey Blake. He gave me some extra stuff. And I definitely wasn’t short on energy. I’ll probably catch cramps later today. You know, I don’t know. I didn’t really think about it. I was being in the moment and having fun, enjoying watching these guys do their thing and there was a lot of reasons to be excited for our team today.”

McVay on if this Rams team has Super Bowl potential

"It’s three games in. Through three games, we’ve done a good job. We’ve done what we can in terms of being 3-0. It’s weird saying 14 games left. We got 14 games left, that is so much football left. You can’t get complacent. I don’t worry about that at all, like I mentioned to you guys. But we got a tough, I believe an undefeated Arizona Cardinals team that we’re going to see next week. And we’re going to be where our feet are planted. We’re going to enjoy tonight and come back ready to work to get after these guys. It’s going to be a tough challenge.”

McVay on how Matthew Stafford changes the Rams offense:

“What he’s done through three games, I think his resumé speaks for itself. He’s done a great job through these three games. And that’s all he can really do. I think he’s just seamlessly accommodated himself or really acclimated himself to being in our building. His teammates love him. His coaches love him. And he just goes about his business. He’s so steady, so consistent. And I just thought he got better as the game progressed. And, you know, love working with him. Okay. Thanks, guys.”

Stafford on what it feels like when the ball is in the air and he can hear the crowd at SoFi Stadium light up:

“It’s great. I wish it would have swelled up on the first two. Help me out. I left a couple short to DJack (DeSean Jackson) today. But I was happy for him. He did a great job, getting behind the defense a couple times today. You know, I missed him on a couple so I was glad to make one of them count. It was a big play for us. Instead of going three and out right there, get a long touchdown and put a little wind in the sail so it was great.”

Stafford on being in L.A. and playing in big games to start the season:

“Yeah, I mean every time we go out there it’s a big one. We prepare really hard. You know, we practice, we work hard, we watch tape, we do all those things, and we get one chance a week to execute and make those plays. And no doubt, Tampa is a really good football team. You know, they’re Super Bowl champs. Tom Brady, the defense, all of it. It was a big challenge for us. Nice to go out there and play our game. We went out there and executed. Didn’t start as fast as we wanted to but did a nice job coming back when we needed to.”

Stafford on if it’s hard to come off of a game like this and prepare for another opponent that is 3-0:

“No, they’ll get your attention quick. You know, it’s a really good football team. I played Arizona a bunch in my past when I was in Detroit. I’m a little bit familiar with them. High-powered offense, game-changing players on defense, added J.J. Watt to the mix. They’re a really talented group. It will be another big challenge for us. But the only thing we can do is prepare for the next one and go out there and try to get a win.”

