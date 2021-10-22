    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsGamedayPodcastForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Rams RB Cam Akers Making Strides of Improvement in Recent Rehab Update

    Cam Akers shares an update on where he is among the rehab process.
    Author:

    The Los Angeles Rams were hopeful that running back Cam Akers would pick up right where he left off during his rookie campaign, leading the charge on the ground for Sean McVay's high-flying offense.

    However, Akers suffered a torn Achilles injury in July during offseason training which has sidelined the second-year rusher for the 2021 season.

    Significant Achilles injuries typically take about nine to 12 months of recovery time but Akers has provided updates via his social media accounts throughout the process and he looks to be ahead of schedule given the severity of what occurred. 

    Akers took to the Rams practice field this week doing ladder drills and posted it to his Instagram account.

    Watch the video below:

    Recommended Articles

    IMG-0876
    Play

    Rams RB Cam Akers Making Strides of Improvement in Recent Rehab Update

    Cam Akers shares an update on where he is among the rehab process.

    just now
    IMG-0875
    Play

    Rams DC Raheem Morris Delivers Context on A'Shawn Robinson's Limited Role in Recent Weeks

    Why has A'Shawn Robinson's snap count gone down in recent weeks?

    1 hour ago
    IMG-0785
    Play

    Aaron Donald Previews Week 7 Matchup Against Former Teammates Jared Goff, Michael Brockers

    Aaron Donald speaks about facing former teammates Jared Goff and Michael Brockers.

    2 hours ago

    Akers remains on the non-football injury list and is expected back on the playing field next season. 

    As a rookie, Akers led the Rams in rushing with 625 yards on 145 carries (4.3 YPC) and two touchdowns. Down the home stretch of last season and throughout the playoffs, Akers elevated his game, cementing himself as the Rams' lead back of the future.

    More from Ram Digest:

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

    IMG-0876
    News

    Rams RB Cam Akers Making Strides of Improvement in Recent Rehab Update

    just now
    IMG-0875
    News

    Rams DC Raheem Morris Delivers Context on A'Shawn Robinson's Limited Role in Recent Weeks

    1 hour ago
    IMG-0785
    News

    Aaron Donald Previews Week 7 Matchup Against Former Teammates Jared Goff, Michael Brockers

    2 hours ago
    IMG-0870
    News

    Raheem Morris & Aaron Donald Express the Growth They've Seen From Leonard Floyd

    3 hours ago
    IMG-0866
    News

    Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 7 vs. Lions

    17 hours ago
    IMG-0864
    News

    Jared Goff Shares Why he Felt 'Some Disrespect' From Rams & Sean McVay

    21 hours ago
    IMG-0862
    News

    Rams vs. Lions Week 7 Preview: The Return of Jared Goff

    Oct 21, 2021
    IMG-0858
    News

    Sean McVay Reflects on Michael Brockers, What he Brought to Rams in Past Seasons

    Oct 21, 2021