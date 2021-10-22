Rams RB Cam Akers Making Strides of Improvement in Recent Rehab Update

Cam Akers shares an update on where he is among the rehab process.

The Los Angeles Rams were hopeful that running back Cam Akers would pick up right where he left off during his rookie campaign, leading the charge on the ground for Sean McVay's high-flying offense.

However, Akers suffered a torn Achilles injury in July during offseason training which has sidelined the second-year rusher for the 2021 season.

Significant Achilles injuries typically take about nine to 12 months of recovery time but Akers has provided updates via his social media accounts throughout the process and he looks to be ahead of schedule given the severity of what occurred.

Akers took to the Rams practice field this week doing ladder drills and posted it to his Instagram account.

Watch the video below:

Akers remains on the non-football injury list and is expected back on the playing field next season.

As a rookie, Akers led the Rams in rushing with 625 yards on 145 carries (4.3 YPC) and two touchdowns. Down the home stretch of last season and throughout the playoffs, Akers elevated his game, cementing himself as the Rams' lead back of the future.

