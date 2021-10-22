Aaron Donald Previews Week 7 Matchup Against Former Teammates Jared Goff, Michael Brockers

While the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions Week 7 matchup doesn't project to be that close of a game, there are still several storylines worth monitoring. Look no further than quarterback Matthew Stafford facing his former team for the first time in his career. Stafford, the first overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, spent 12 seasons in Detroit before requesting a trade this past offseason.

Of course, visiting the Rams will be two familiar faces: Jared Goff and Michael Brockers. Goff spent five seasons with the Rams after being selected No. 1 overall out of the University of California Berkeley. While Goff led the team to Super Bowl LIII, his play took a step back over the past couple of years, leading to his departure from L.A.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was a teammate of Goff for all five years in L.A. Donald said he's looking forward to facing Goff for the first time as he embraces the competition against his former quarterback.

"It's going to be fun," Donald said Thursday. "There is competition, opportunity to make a play. We are going to do our job and get after him and try to have some successes."

While it will be strange to see Goff in a Lions uniform for fans, Donald doesn't feel the same.

"Nah it ain't gonna be weird at all," Donald said. "I told him, get ready. So he knows what it is. But I'm going to go out there and fly around, trying to make my plays when they present themselves. Hopefully, I get to him a couple times."

On the defensive side of the ball for Detroit will be Brockers, Donald's former pass-rush co-pilot. Brockers spent nine seasons between St. Louis and L.A. with the Rams before being dealt to Detroit for a seventh-round future pick. Throughout his Rams tenure, Brockers accumulated 28 total sacks while appearing in 138 games for the franchise. Donald said that he and Brockers are still close, still talking regularly with one another.

"Yeah, we talk every week," Donald said. "We were just talking yesterday. We got like a real brotherhood so we always communicate. We've been talking to Brock, 'cause he was talking trash."

After almost a decade of being teammates, the bond between Brockers and Donald still remains close.

"He's been with me since day one, so you build a bond with somebody that is a real brotherhood," Donald said. "Somebody that you're close with outside of football, you hang with a lot. We just got a close relationship. I wish he was still here, but he's not."

The storylines of Stafford and Goff will presumably be the center of attention, but Brockers too is entering a revenge game in his own right for Sunday's afternoon matinee.

