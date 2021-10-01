Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 4 vs. Cardinals

For the second consecutive week, the Los Angeles Rams will host an unbeaten opponent as the Arizona Cardinals come to town.
While Wednesday's injury report for both teams saw an abundance of players not participate as a result of injuries or a rest day, Thursday's report indicated minor changes.
Here's how the Rams and Cardinals stack up regarding the team's Thursday injury status before this Sunday's Week 4 matchup:
Rams Injury Report
Did not participant (DNP)
- Tutu Atwell (illness)
- OLB Terrell Lewis (rest)
Limited participant (LP)
- RB Darrell Henderson (ribs)
- DB Robert Rochell (illness)
Full participant (FP)
- OL Andrew Whitworth (rest)
- DT Aaron Donald (rest)
- OLB Leonard Floyd (ankle)
Cardinals Injury Report
Did not participant (DNP)
- OT Kelvin Beachum (ribs)
- OT Justin Murray (back)
- GG Justin Pugh (back)
Limited participant (LP)
- RB Eno Benjamin (hamstring)
Full participant (FP)
- WR DeAndre Hopkins (ribs)
