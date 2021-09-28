SI Power Rankings: Where do the Rams sit Ahead of Week 4?

As we enter the fourth week of the NFL season, the picture of which teams are for real and which teams were pretenders in the preseason power rankings is starting to create more clarity.

Sports Illustrated's MMQB released its power rankings Tuesday morning as they assess the results from Week 3. While there was plenty of shuffle up and down the list, the Rams stayed toward the top after defeating last week's No. 1 ranked team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rams power rank: 1

Last week: Win vs. Tampa Bay, 34-24

Next week: vs. Arizona Cardinals

Last week, the Rams sat in the No. 2 spot, but after beating the Tom Brady-led Bucs, it was inevitable that L.A. would take over the most coveted placement in the rankings.

SI's senior writer Greg Bishop, who put the rankings together this week, stated the following about the Rams:

"First, a confession: I liked the Rams a lot heading into the season. I liked the addition of Matthew Stafford. I liked the health of Cooper Kupp. I liked the daring of general manager Les Snead, who went out and added elite corner Jalen Ramsey in 2019, allowing whoever coordinated the defense to pair Ramsey with Aaron Donald—putting two top-five, defensive talents in the entire league on the same unit. It’s working. These Rams are better than “like” worthy. They look deep. They look scary—on both offense and defense. I’m starting to agree with my colleague Jenny Vrentas, who tabbed the Rams to win the Super Bowl. After their decimating of Tom Brady and the Bucs, the choice to put L.A. first here is an easy one, maybe the easiest one of all 32 rankings. Big game next week, though."

Bishop explains the firepower the Rams possess on offense with the addition of Stafford, but also what the L.A. defense can threaten opposing teams with, featuring two All-Pro talents. The Rams' roster is arguably the best in the NFL and in Week 3 when they toppled the former Super Bowl champions, it was evident that L.A. was the more superior team at this point in the season.

Bishop adds that placing the Rams No. 1 was an easy choice after the resume they've put on display in the season's first three weeks. With victories over the Bears, Colts and Bucs, the Rams have been every bit of being the league's top team through three weeks.

The Rams will host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 at SoFi Stadium at 1:05 p.m. PT on Sunday, Oct. 3 as they try to reach 4-0 on the season.

