Rams LB Terrell Lewis is Poised for Major Role Following Justin Hollins' Injury

What does Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis' new role look like in the coming weeks?

Injuries have bitten teams at an alarming rate to start the 2021 NFL season.

The Los Angeles Rams are just one of the more recent causalities to experience the hard-hitting injury bug, as outside linebacker Justin Hollins tore his pec in the Rams' Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Coach Sean McVay said Monday, Hollins would undergo surgery on his pec and would likely be out eight to 10 weeks, landing him on injured reserve.

Hollins, the third-year player who was off to the best start of his career, saw time in an expanded role, and in his first three games of 2021, he answered the call accordingly. Hollins flashed an appropriate get-off with the ability to dip and rip around opposing offensive tackles, inching his way into the backfield on a regular basis.

He registered 12 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble in games against the Bears, Colts and Bucs.

In place of the injured Hollins, the Rams will turn to second-year outside linebacker Terrell Lewis, who will see time rushing off the edge opposite of Leonard Floyd.

"Thought he handled it well," McVay said of Lewis referencing his play in place of Hollins following the injury. "He came in, he was feeling good. And so, seeing his maturation and him continue to progress is a big deal because Justin Hollins had done such a great job really solidifying that spot opposite Leonard Floyd over these first few weeks. But to see Terrell be able to do what he did was really encouraging.

Lewis battled injuries in his rookie campaign last season and has seen just limited action this year, serving as a depth option behind Floyd and Hollins. Now, it's his time to step up to the plate to fill the void in what appears to be a sizeable opportunity for his development.

Lewis saw 34 snaps last week, the most he's played in a single game since joining the Rams. While he's had a bumpy start to his NFL career, Lewis took advantage of additional playing time in stopping the Bucs offense.

From coming off the edge to dropping back in coverage, Lewis had one of his best NFL games. One play specifically that stands out is the vicious hard-hitting blow that he landed on tight end Rob Gronkowski as he attempted to haul in a Tom Brady pass over the middle of the field.

"He’s definitely going to be a big factor and you can look for him to play a lot more snaps moving forward," McVay said of Lewis.

Additionally, McVay stated that edge-rusher Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, who's expected to come off of injured reserve sometime this week, may also see snaps in place of the injured Hollins in addition to Lewis.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.