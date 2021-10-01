Rams Speak About the Challenge of Facing QB Kyler Murray

Los Angeles Rams players and coaches preview the Week 4 matchup against quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.

The Los Angeles Rams will face quarterback Kyler Murray in Week 4 – a passer they've had much success against in recent meetings.

Murray has never beat the Rams in four previous contests. However, things appear much different regarding the Rams and Cardinals' current squads as they have in the years prior.

Most notably, Murray and the Cardinals are off to the best start of a season since Murray took over the keys to the offense. Arizona boasts a 3-0 record and currently holds possession of a 34 points per game average, leading the NFL.

Just as the Cardinals have gotten out of the gates looking poised for a big season, the Rams also look every bit as good. As for Murray, the Rams defense may look a bit different as defensive coordinator Raheem Morris has taken over the play-calling duties following Brandon Staley's departure.

Murray's phenomenal start is predicated on his dual-threat ability combined with the quick release he possesses. In three games, Murray has thrown for 1,005 yards and seven touchdowns, whereas on the ground he's ran for three touchdowns.

Having seen plenty of Murray thanks in part to playing in the NFC West, members of the Rams had plenty to say about the Arizona signal-caller.

“You talk about being able to make plays on schedule, off schedule, being able to create with his legs, being able to extend plays with his legs but then be able to deliver the football down the field," coach Sean McVay said of Murray. "He’s making as many plays as anybody and he’s outstanding and he’s a problem.”

McVay reiterated Murray's multi-dimension skillset to beat teams with his legs in addition to his arm, stating he's an “unbelievable playmaker.”

Since joining the Rams this offseason, this will be Morris' first game calling the defense in an effort to slow down the former No. 1 overall pick.

"He's dynamic outside the pocket, he's dynamic in the pocket, he has a great arm, he's talented, he's unique, he can throw, he can run, he's fast, he becomes particularly dangerous in the red zone," Morris said of Murray.

Meanwhile, defensive tackle Aaron Donald compared Murray to another familiar NFC West quarterback in Russell Wilson.

"He's fast, he's quick, he can make a lot of things happen," Donald said of Murray. "Similar to how Russell Wilson plays, he can run 20 yards back and then throw the deep ball and hurt you."

Kickoff for this Rams vs. Cardinals' Week 4 matchup is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 3 at 1:05 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.