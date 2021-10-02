Rams vs. Cardinals: 3 Matchups to Watch

The Los Angeles Rams once again find themselves headlining one of the biggest games of the week. The 3-0 Arizona Cardinals come to SoFi Stadium for an epic NFC West clash as they try to stake their claim atop the division. Meanwhile, L.A. is fresh off a 34-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday and are trying to continue to solidify themselves as the team to beat in the NFC.

With that said, here are three matchups that will determine Sunday's contest between the Rams and Cardinals.

Cardinals pass rush vs. Rams offensive line

What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object? Well, we're all about to find that answer out when these two awesome units meet. The Rams offensive line has done a terrific job protecting quarterback Matthew Stafford thus far as he's only been sacked three times in three games. They also only allowed the Bucs vaunted pass rush to pressure Stafford 12 times in their matchup last Sunday. They get another massive test in this matchup as J.J. Watt and Chandler Jones come to town. Watt has been one of the best pass rushers in the NFL since he was drafted as he's not someone to take lightly. Meanwhile, Jones is also a player who should be mentioned here as he has nine total tackles and five sacks through the first three games. Containing these two prominent players will be vital for the Rams to come away victorious. They have to continue to give Stafford the time he needs in the pocket, just like they have in the previous three games.

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Jalen Ramsey

This is going to be a feisty matchup on Sunday as two of the best at their respective positions go at it. So far this season, Hopkins has 13 receptions for 158 yards and three touchdowns. His best game came against the Titans on Sept. 12 when he caught six passes for 83 yards and two scores. He'll have to be just as good, if not better against Ramsey in hopes of leading Arizona to victory and that's going to be a tall order. Ramsey has only allowed 16 of 26 passes thrown his way to be caught and of those 16 passes, they've gone for just a total of 108 yards. That indicates some freakishly good numbers and highlights just how efficient Ramsey has been this year. If he can take away Arizona's top target, it'll make quarterback Kyler Murray's job at least a little more difficult.

Cooper Kupp vs Byron Murphy Jr.

Can anybody truly stop Kupp? He's been a one-man wrecking crew so far this season with 25 receptions for 367 yards and 5 touchdowns – all of which lead the NFL. In his last two games, he's gone over 100 yards with his highest being 163 on Sept. 19 against the Indianapolis Colts. Stafford is going to continue to look for him in this one as he'll be matched up against Murphy, the third-year cornerback out of Washington. He's only allowed a 55.6% completion percentage when targeted, though he's also given up close to 200 yards (180 exactly) during that time. Murphy can be beaten and Kupp has shown no signs of slowing down regardless of who he goes up against. Much like Ramsey vs. Hopkins, this is going to be an exciting matchup to watch and see who blinks first.

