Rams vs. Cardinals Week 4 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

We take a look at the final betting lines for the Los Angeles Rams' Week 4 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals will clash in Week 4 with major NFC West ramifications on the line. While the season remains young, the winner will stand alone in the top spot of the division.

In what appears to be a game that features an abundance of points, this early-season divisional contest will provide each team with a barometer of where they stand inside the highly competitive NFC West.

Here's a final look at the betting odds for the Week 4 showdown between the Rams and Cardinals:

*All odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Rams vs. Cardinals Week 4

Point spread: Rams -4

Over/under point total: 54

Moneyline: Rams -213, Cardinals +175

After the Rams opened as six-point favorites, the line has shifted to just four points. The Rams have won the last eight meetings against the Cardinals, but more times than not, divisional games are decided by one score.

Meanwhile, the over/under has gone down half a point to 54. With two offenses that rank top three in points per game, that's an intriguing line to consider.

The payout for the moneyline has shrunk to a closer margin between the two teams. When the odds were first released at the start of the week, the odds we considerably large but as game time inches closer, the lines indicate a closer game.

Kickoff for this Week 4 matchup between the Rams and Cardinals is set for Sunday, Oct. 3 at 1:05 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium.

Continue reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.