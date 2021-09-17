Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 2 vs. Colts
To start the week's injury report, the Rams gave some veterans the day off, prompting their designation to be listed. Meanwhile, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day and A'Shawn Robinson both continue to fight through knee injuries in an effort to be ready in time for the game against the Colts.
As far as Indianapolis' health status, they have a relatively long list of players battling injuries. That includes two All-Pro players in linebacker Darius Leonard and left guard Quenton Nelson.
Here's how the Rams and Colts stack up regarding the team's injury status on Thursday, ahead of this Sunday's Week 2 matchup:
Rams' Thursday Injury Report
Limited participant (LP)
- NT Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee)
Full participant (FP)
- LB Terrell Lewis (rest)
- OT Andrew Whitworth (rest)
- DT Aaron Donald (rest)
- DL A'Shawn Robinson (knee)
- WR Ben Skowronek (forearm)
Colts' Thursday Injury Report
Did not practice (DNP)
- TE Jack Doyle (rest)
- LB Darius Leonard (ankle)
- OG Quenton Nelson (foot/back)
- DE Kwity Paye (hamstring)
- CB Xavier Rhodes (calf)
- OT Braden Smith (foot)
- S Khari Willis (illness)
Limited participant (LP)
- OT Eric Fisher (Achilles)
- WR Mike Strachan (ankle)
- DE Kemoko Turay (groin)
Full participant (FP)
- DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (ankle)
Kickoff for this Week 2 game is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. PT inside at Lucus Oil Stadium.
Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.