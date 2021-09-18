Rams at Colts: Week 2 Prediction Picks

Which team will come out on top? We give our predictions ahead of the Rams at Colts Week 2 matchup.

Last week the NFL community got a taste of what it's like to have regular-season games back into the swing of things. Now entering Week 2, the 1-0 Los Angeles Rams will face the 0-1 Indianapolis Colts.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is coming off a debut for the ages, where he set a personal best 156.1 passer rating and a 12.3-yard average per pass attempt. L.A. will look to replicate what they did offensively in Week 1 and take a similar game plan into Indianapolis in search of their second win.

Meanwhile, the Colts came up empty last week, falling to the Seattle Seahawks in what ended up being a relatively lopsided contest. The Colts are a team that is heavily reliant on the production from their running backs as they possess a two-headed monster in Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines. Defensively, they'll look to eliminate getting beat by the big play as Indianapolis was hit over the top several times by quarterback Russell Wilson's deep ball. They'll have a tough test ahead in stopping Stafford's strong arm that he wasted no time displaying in Week 1.

Here are our staff predictions ahead of the Rams at Colts Week 2 contest:

Nick Cothrel, Publisher

The Rams are coming off a game in which a lot of things fell the right way for them, offensively and defensively. They registered 386 total yards of offense in the season opener, and on defense, they recorded three sacks and one forced fumble. However, the Colts roster is constructed in a way that should indicate the Week 2 game will be a tougher task for Los Angeles. The Colts are, however, set to be without two key starters so the Rams do have some areas they might want to look at exploiting. I expect the Rams to enter this game with a more balanced approach of running the ball in addition to letting quarterback Matthew Stafford sling it around the yard. In doing so, I'm taking the Rams to win by a touchdown as I believe the L.A. offense will be too much for Indianapolis to handle.

Prediction: Rams 30, Colts 23

Connor O'Brien, Writer

This feels somewhat like an early-season trap game. The Rams came out in Week 1 and dominated the Bears, meanwhile, the Colts put together a lackluster performance at home against the Seahawks. The Colts still have an elite defense that could give Matthew Stafford and company more of a challenge than last week's Bears efforts. However, on the flip side, the Colts look to operate as a primarily run-first offense, which could cause the Rams problems after running back David Montgomery ran for over 100 yards last week against them. With the firepower the Rams pose on offense, stopping them will be easier said than done for the Colts. Because of that, I believe the Rams will sneak by the Indianapolis in what should be an entertaining close game.

Prediction: Rams 24, Colts 21

MJ Hurley, Writer

The Rams did exactly what they needed to do in Week 1. Against a team with a poor quarterback, a rough offensive line and a struggling defense, the Rams capitalized. In Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive tackle Aaron Donald will face quarterback Carson Wentz and a struggling offensive line. Indianapolis did not do well against the high-powered Seahawks in Week 1. With how well quarterback Matthew Stafford did distributing the ball through the air in his Rams debut, L.A. looks like they're just missing a proficient rushing attack to make a Super Bowl run. Assuming Ramsey continues to roam each level of the defense, I believe Wentz will be unable to keep up with the dynamic endeavors of the Rams.

Prediction: Rams 31, Colts 17

Hunter Hodies, Writer

The Rams are coming off an outstanding performance from Week 1 after they put a shellacking on the Chicago Bears. Their front seven overwhelmed the Bears' offensive line and didn’t let quarterback Andy Dalton get into any sort of rhythm. Against the Colts, this will be a bit more of a challenge as their offensive line is better, though it remains to be seen how quarterback Carson Wentz will play. If he struggles, Indianapolis won’t stand a chance as the Rams offense is too good to be left off the scoreboard for most of the game. Quarterback Matthew Stafford looked terrific in his Rams debut and despite this game being on the road, I think he’ll still have a good game as the Colts defense really isn’t that special. With Darrell Henderson Jr, Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, and Tyler Higbee all in the fold, plus with how the Rams defense played in Week 1, I’m taking the Rams by a touchdown.

Prediction: Rams 27, Colts 20

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.