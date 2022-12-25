Rams Defense Leads L.A. to Huge Halftime Lead vs. Broncos

The Los Angeles Rams are playing some of their best football of the season on Christmas Day against the Denver Broncos.

The Los Angeles Rams are giving their fans a Christmas gift.

The first half has been all Rams as the home team holds a 31-6 lead over the visiting Denver Broncos.

The Rams picked off Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson twice - one from his former Seattle Seahawks teammate Bobby Wagner - and converted those interceptions into a pair of touchdowns.

The Broncos' response? A lonely 54-yard field goal from Brandon McManus to ensure there would not be a shutout.

In the second quarter, the onslaught continued with Tyler Higbee's second touchdown of the day that capped off an 11-play, 75-yard drive led by Baker Mayfield that spanned nearly six minutes.

Mayfield led another long drive to finish the half that ended with Cam Akers' second two-yard touchdown.

Akers and Higbee each have a pair of scores and are enjoying arguably their best games of the season.

The Broncos tacked on another late field goal as time expired in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 31-6.

In the second half, barring a Colts-like collapse, the Rams can cruise to their fifth victory of the season.

The Broncos receive the ball when the two teams come out for the second half.

