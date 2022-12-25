WATCH: Rams LB Bobby Wagner Picks Off Ex-Teammate Russell Wilson

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner picked off his former teammate Russell Wilson Sunday

Though it is not the intriguing matchup that it was thought to be heading into the season, the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos Sunday game at SoFi Stadium was not without its storylines.

Chief among those headlines was the reunion of former Seahawks Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson, both of whom departed Seattle for new teams this past offseason.

Wilson of course, headed to the Broncos, while Wagner became the Rams' big-time offseason acquisition.

So far, neither team has panned out the way that Wilson or Wagner had planned.

But on Sunday, the two former teammates had an unexpected, and game-changing on-the-field interaction, with Wagner intercepting Wilson late in the first quarter.

The interception occurred with the Rams already up two scores, and since, the Los Angeles lead has ballooned to three scores, with Denver down 24-3.

Baker Mayfield has been responsible for two of those scores through the air, while Wilson has thrown two picks thus far.

Meanwhile, the Rams are driving and threatening to put the game out of reach by halftime.

