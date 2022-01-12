Rams Sign S Eric Weddle and Two Others to Practice Squad

The Rams made a handful of roster moves on Wednesday, including the signing of safety Eric Weddle.

The Los Angeles Rams have made the signing of safety Eric Weddle official, though he hasn’t yet been added to the team's active roster. Weddle, 37, has signed to the practice squad.

Weddle is among the three players whom the Rams have signed to the practice squad on Wednesday, also adding defensive backs Blake Countess and Sharrod Neasman.

Meanwhile, defensive back Jake Gervase has been signed to the active roster from the practice squad, taking place of safety Jordan Fuller, who was placed on injured reserve following an ankle injury suffered in last Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Fuller was declared out for the playoffs by coach Sean McVay on Monday.

Safety Taylor Rapp suffered a head injury and has been put in concussion protocol, putting his status for Monday's game in jeopardy. That prompted the Rams' frantic search for additional help in the backend of their defense, as they could presumably be without their two starting safeties when the Cardinals come to SoFi Stadium for the Wild Card Round matchup.

The Rams have notoriously elevated players from its practice squad the day before each game this season. While Weddle sits on the practice squad, he could be among this week's activations, making him eligible to play.

Weddle hasn't laced up his cleats since his final game of the 2019 season with the Rams, before calling it quits in February of 2020 when he announced his retirement. In his final season with the Rams, Weddle logged 108 tackles and four pass breakups.

It's probably hard-pressed to expect him to come in and play 50-plus snaps in less than a week of practice after not playing for two seasons. But nonetheless, his experience alongside the Rams' young group of safeties – Nick Scott and Terrell Burgess – will, in theory, provide valuable insight after losing Fuller, the defensive signal-caller for the remainder of the season.

