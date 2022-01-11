Rams' 2022 Opponents Finalized
As the Rams' 2021 regular-season comes to a close, their opponents for the 2022 season have been finalized.
The Rams secured the NFC West on Sunday despite losing in overtime to the 49ers at SoFi Stadium. That means they'll endure a first place schedule next season, going head-to-head against other division winners across the NFL.
The Rams will play the winners of the NFC North, NFC East and AFC East, while facing the entire division of the NFC South and AFC West.
Here are the home and road opponents for the Rams next season:
Home opponents
- Seattle Seahawks
- San Francisco 49ers
- Arizona Cardinals
- Carolina Panthers
- Atlanta Falcons
- Dallas Cowboys
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Denver Broncos
- Buffalo Bills
Road opponents
- Seattle Seahawks
- San Francisco 49ers
- Arizona Cardinals
- New Orleans Saints
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Green Bay Packers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
The dates and times of each game will be announced at some point this offseason during the league's official schedule release.
