Rams vs. Cardinals Wild Card Round Opening Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

Here's a look at the opening betting lines ahead of the Rams' Wild Card Round matchup against the Cardinals.

The Los Angeles Rams clinched the NFC West despite a losing effort in the regular-season finale to the San Francisco 49ers, thanks in part to the Arizona Cardinals dropping their Week 18 contest to the Seattle Seahawks.

However, the Rams' loss to San Francisco drops them in the playoff seeding, bumping them down to the No. 4 seed – two spots lower than previously seeded ahead of Sunday's slate of games. That means, the Rams will host the Cardinals in the Wild Card Round for their third meeting of the season.

With a divisional game on the horizon that will take place under the bright lights of the NFL playoffs, here's an early look at the Rams and Cardinals betting odds:

Rams vs. Cardinals Wild Card Round

Point spread: Rams -4

Over/under point total: 50

Moneyline: Rams -200, 49ers +165

The Rams open up as 4-point favorites over the Cardinals to round out the Wild Card Round slate of games on Monday night. The Rams have won five of their last six games, though they're coming off an overtime loss that they'll have to put behind them rather quickly.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals have lost four of their last five contests. After playing like the best team in football across the first three months, things have taken a turn for the worst for Arizona. But some good news – the team's star pass rusher J.J. Watt is set to make his return off injured reserve, a remarkable comeback given that he tore his labrum, bicep and rotator cuff while dislocating his shoulder back in October that required surgery.

The point total is set at 50 points, a threshold that's a fairly high number. The oddsmakers see this game being an offensive showcase and that's more than likely to be the case, as the Rams and Cardinals have averaged 55 points per game in the two meetings they've already held earlier this season.

Kickoff for the Rams and Cardinals Wild Card Round showdown will kickoff at 5:15 p.m. PT on Monday Night Football at SoFi Stadium.

