Sean McVay Frustrated With Rams Offensive Showing Despite Blowout Win Over Giants

The Rams defeated the Giants in a one-sided affair, but coach Sean McVay still remains dissatisfied with how the offense performed in Week 6.

The Los Angeles Rams routed the New York Giants by the final score of 38-11 in a game that was all Rams for the greater part of three quarters.

The Rams reached their season-high point total by the way of five touchdowns and one field goal, but coach Sean McVay still appeared underwhelmed by his team's offensive performance.

The Rams failed to score any points in the first quarter – marking yet another slow start – similar to the way they began the Week 5 contest last week in Seattle. However, quarterback Matthew Stafford and company responded in a big way, posting 28 unanswered points throughout the second quarter.

In finishing the day with a balanced approach of 234 passing yards compared to 131 rushing yards, McVay displayed frustration at his post-game press conference regarding the slow start offensively.

"I think we can be a lot sharper offensively," McVay said. "We’ve got to start faster. There’s no excuse, got to be better than that. But we’ll take the win and I thought our guys did a nice job.”

McVay also took accountability, insinuating he needs to be better himself. McVay wasn't clear exactly about which pieces to the offense he wants bigger things from as no players were named specifically.

“I just think the slow starts, it’s not good enough,” McVay said, showing frustration. “Not pleased with it. I really liked the way we came out in the second half and were able to have two 14-play drives to control the game. I thought our running backs ran hard. I thought our offensive line did a great job being able to come off and set the line of scrimmage against a very physical defensive line and a physical front as a whole. But again, I don’t want to come up here and continue to say the same things. We’ve just got to do a better job, I’ve got to do a better job."

While McVay drove home the point that he didn't think the offense played quite to the level that he had hoped, his assessment of the defense was an encouraging one. McVay noted how frequently the defense provided the offense with a short field, allowing the Rams better opportunities to cash in and score.

"Really pleased with our defensive effort today,” McVay said. “I thought they were outstanding. They got a bunch of short fields. A lot of credit for the first-half points goes to them. Taylor Rapp, (Robert) Rochell. I thought our (pass) rush was outstanding. I thought the defensive coaches put together a good plan. I thought we flew around and I was really pleased with that."

The Rams have combined for zero points in the first quarter of the last two games. That's certainly not sufficient enough given the ability of the players on the Rams offense.

They'll host the Detroit Lions next week at SoFi Stadium, where McVay and Stafford will attempt to get things going early on, leaving the sluggish first quarter start behind them.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI.