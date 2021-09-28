Jalen Ramsey and the Rams' defensive efforts helped minimize what the Buccaneers were able to accomplish on offense in their Week 3 meeting.
In doing so, Ramsey was mic'd up throughout the game, giving fans an inside look underneath the helmet on what Ramsey had to say during the highly-anticipated matchup.
Ramsey is one of the Rams vocal leaders and in this video you can see his leadership qualities in the way he interacts with teammates.
You can also get an inside look into his postgame encounter with Bucs quarterback Tom Brady.
“I respect you so much," Ramsey told Brady after the Rams' 34-24 Week 3 win. "I just love playing against you, man. It’s an honor, man. You’re the G.O.A.T. for real. Appreciate you."
Watch: Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Mic'd up in Week 3 vs. Buccaneers
Watch the official video below released by the Los Angeles Rams:
Ramsey finished the game with eight tackles, but his presence was felt much more than what the box score indicates. He played in a variety of roles, flying all over the field in which he assisted in the run game, in addition to his coverage against the pass.
