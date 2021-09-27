Matthew Stafford Tied a Rams' Quarterback Franchise Record

Matthew Stafford has taken the hype surrounding the Rams and elevated it to a much greater extent since he arrived in Los Angeles months ago.

After three games in a Rams uniform, Stafford has looked every bit of being a potential MVP candidate. He's registered 942 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception in games against the Bears, Colts and Buccaneers.

With a 3-0 record behind him, Stafford looks poised to make a playoff run with his new team.

In fact, Stafford has tied a Rams franchise record for the most passing touchdowns in a quarterback's first three games of a season. Stafford ties Rams' Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, who set the record in 1999 when he led the team to a Super Bowl XXXIV victory and won the MVP award.

The season still remains young, but Stafford is cementing himself into elite territory within the Rams organization.

Stafford and the Rams will look to keep the hot streak going when they enter divisional play as the Arizona Cardinals come to town in Week 4.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.