Matthew Stafford has taken the hype surrounding the Rams and elevated it to a much greater extent since he arrived in Los Angeles months ago.
After three games in a Rams uniform, Stafford has looked every bit of being a potential MVP candidate. He's registered 942 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception in games against the Bears, Colts and Buccaneers.
With a 3-0 record behind him, Stafford looks poised to make a playoff run with his new team.
In fact, Stafford has tied a Rams franchise record for the most passing touchdowns in a quarterback's first three games of a season. Stafford ties Rams' Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, who set the record in 1999 when he led the team to a Super Bowl XXXIV victory and won the MVP award.
Matthew Stafford Tied a Rams' Quarterback Franchise Record
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is approaching elite territory regarding the team's record books.
Best Postgame Quotes From Rams' Week 3 Victory Over Buccaneers
Check out the best quotes from the Los Angeles Rams' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
5 Takeaways From the Rams' Week 3 Victory Over Buccaneers
What are the main takeaways we learned from the Rams' Week 3 game against the Buccaneers?
The season still remains young, but Stafford is cementing himself into elite territory within the Rams organization.
Stafford and the Rams will look to keep the hot streak going when they enter divisional play as the Arizona Cardinals come to town in Week 4.
Continue reading:
- 5 Takeaways From the Rams' Week 3 Victory Over Buccaneers
- Best Postgame Quotes From Rams' Week 3 Victory Over Buccaneers
- Sean McVay Delivers Postgame Victory Speech Following Win Over Buccaneers
- Rams Make Statement in 34-24 Victory Over Buccaneers
- Rams LB Kenny Young Receives Fine From NFL
Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.