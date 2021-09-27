September 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGamedayPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Matthew Stafford Tied a Rams' Quarterback Franchise Record

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is approaching elite territory.
Author:

Matthew Stafford has taken the hype surrounding the Rams and elevated it to a much greater extent since he arrived in Los Angeles months ago.

After three games in a Rams uniform, Stafford has looked every bit of being a potential MVP candidate. He's registered 942 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception in games against the Bears, Colts and Buccaneers.

With a 3-0 record behind him, Stafford looks poised to make a playoff run with his new team. 

In fact, Stafford has tied a Rams franchise record for the most passing touchdowns in a quarterback's first three games of a season. Stafford ties Rams' Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, who set the record in 1999 when he led the team to a Super Bowl XXXIV victory and won the MVP award.

Recommended Articles

IMG-0573
Play

Matthew Stafford Tied a Rams' Quarterback Franchise Record

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is approaching elite territory regarding the team's record books.

24 seconds ago
IMG-0567
Play

Best Postgame Quotes From Rams' Week 3 Victory Over Buccaneers

Check out the best quotes from the Los Angeles Rams' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

1 hour ago
IMG-0570
Play

5 Takeaways From the Rams' Week 3 Victory Over Buccaneers

What are the main takeaways we learned from the Rams' Week 3 game against the Buccaneers?

2 hours ago

The season still remains young, but Stafford is cementing himself into elite territory within the Rams organization.

Stafford and the Rams will look to keep the hot streak going when they enter divisional play as the Arizona Cardinals come to town in Week 4.

Continue reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

IMG-0573
News

Matthew Stafford Tied a Rams' Quarterback Franchise Record

25 seconds ago
IMG-0567
News

Best Postgame Quotes From Rams' Week 3 Victory Over Buccaneers

1 hour ago
IMG-0570
News

5 Takeaways From the Rams' Week 3 Victory Over Buccaneers

2 hours ago
IMG-0568
News

Rams' Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp Have Built Winning Formula Through Three Weeks

3 hours ago
IMG-0566
News

Watch: Sean McVay Delivers Postgame Victory Speech Following Win Over Buccaneers

17 hours ago
IMG-0565
News

Rams Make Statement in 34-24 Victory Over Buccaneers

18 hours ago
IMG-0431
News

Rams' Week 3 Inactives vs. Buccaneers

22 hours ago
IMG-0563
News

Rams vs. Buccaneers Week 3 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

Sep 26, 2021