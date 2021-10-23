Rams vs. Lions: Week 7 Prediction & Picks

Which team will come out on top? We give our predictions ahead of the Rams vs. Lions Week 7 matchup.

The anticipation throughout the week has been mounting and it's almost showtime for the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions Week 7 matchup.

In a game that will feature Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff facing their former teams, a lot is also on the line for Rams coach Sean McVay as he attempts to put an exclamation point atop of the offseason trade he pulled off to acquire his new signal-caller.

With another intriguing matchup ahead, here are our staff predictions for the Rams vs. Lions Week 7 contest:

Nick Cothrel, Publisher

The Rams are unequivocally the better team and the stats, season records and everything in between backs it up. However, this will be an emotional game for both quarterbacks in facing their former teams, so seeing how they start the game early on will presumably be a reflection on how things play out. While the Rams have an abundance of intel on Goff, the Lions however have a new coaching staff so the likelihood of knowing Stafford to the same effect isn't quite there. I see this game being another matchup that could get ugly in the second half as I predict the Rams run away with this one convincingly.

Prediction: Rams 42, Lions 24

Connor O'Brien, Writer

The revenge game storylines are well documented here for both quarterbacks as they take on their former teams. The Rams are the far superior team in all three phases of the ball, and look like the heavy favorite. In the past five games, the Lions have failed to score over 17 points, while in the same span, the Rams have failed to score less than 26 points. All signs point to a dominant win for the Rams, with Matthew Stafford pouring it on as the Rams win in convincing style.

Prediction: Rams 38, Lions 17

Hunter Hodies, Writer

This is again another trap game for the Rams, but it should go exactly as how last week went. Yes, it may be Jared Goff’s revenge game, but it’s also Matthew Stafford’s as well. He’s going to want to show just how good he can be in a showing against his former team, especially with the numbers he’s put up this season already. Detroit doesn’t have the firepower to keep up with L.A. and the Rams’ defense also has what it takes to slow down a dysfunctional Lions offense. This one shouldn’t be close.

Prediction: Rams 35, Lions 13

MJ Hurley, Writer

Sometimes, you simply feel bad for an opponent. After dominating an inferior team last week, the Rams travel to Detroit to face arguably the worst team in the NFL. The 0-6 Lions do not match up well in any area with the Rams. With the Lions looking for the first win in a revenge game for Jared Goff, he'll have his hands full in an effort that favors his opposition. Matthew Stafford's recent games indicate that he is well poised to torch his former team with his superior downfield passing ability combined with the Rams' receivers that possess game-breaking speed. Easy win for Los Angeles.

Prediction: Rams 34, Lions 10

