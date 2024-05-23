Rams News: LA's Top 3 Players Heading Into 2024 Season
The Los Angeles Rams are entering the 2024 season with high hopes. Though many pegged the team as being in a "rebuild" year, LA managed to secure a 10-7 record along with a playoff berth.
The Rams retained most of their star players and should compete in the NFC once again, but who will be at the front of this charge? The team is stacked with playmakers, but there are three who are the most integral to the success of the 2024 season.
PFF released a compilation of the best three players from each team, and their selections for the Rams are obvious — and quite accurate. According to PFF, quarterback Matthew Stafford, and wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are the top three players on the team.
It's hard to argue this list, as those three mentioned are some of the biggest playmakers on the team and in the NFL.
Nacua secured 105 catches and 1,486 yards, which are now both rookie records. Cupp had a quieter season due to injuries, but he still managed to bring in 737 yards and five touchdowns.
Stafford continues to showcase his elite talent and threw for 3,965 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Like Kupp, Stafford was also a bit banged up but should return to proper form in 2024.
All three when healthy and on the field together create a dynamic offensive attack that most defenses had trouble dealing with.
Despite the three offensive players being the top three for the 2024 season, there is also an honorable mention to be made.
Kupp could easily be swapped out for defensive standout Byron Young, who had a stellar 2024 campaign. Young won Defensive Rookie of the Year and brought in eight sacks en route to that honor.
Young revealed that he put on a bit more weight, and it has made him faster. Young could easily be labeled as one of the top three players on the team, but he will need another dominant effort in 2024 to unseat the offensive playmakers listed above.