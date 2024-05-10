Rams News: Latest GM Rankings Greatly Disrespect Les Snead
The Los Angeles Rams have been one of the better teams in the NFL over the last few years, winning the Super Bowl in 2021. The team's plan behind accumulating star players rather than building through the draft has come under some fire but winning a title did quiet some of the noise.
However, the team has decided to alter its philosophy in the last two years as they look to build toward the future. Los Angeles has added multiple young players to their roster, giving them the potential for long-term success.
The mastermind behind a lot of this has been general manager Les Snead, who is generally seen as one of the best in the business. However, in a new rankings of all the general managers around the NFL, Snead fell out of the top five, coming in at No. 6.
Dallas Robinson of Pro Football Network ranked each general manager and gave his reasoning for where he put them.
"Among an NFL front office cohort that can fall victim to groupthink, Les Snead and the Los Angeles Rams use a relatively unique approach. For years, Los Angeles used its early draft capital to trade for established stars like QB Matthew Stafford and CB Jalen Ramsey while hoping to hit on mid- and late-round picks. That strategy worked and led to a Super Bowl win. After a 5-12 campaign in 2022, Snead and Sean McVay have rebuilt again, finding steals like WR Puka Nacua, DT Kobie Turner, and EDGE Byron Young last year before using their first first-round choice in eight years on EDGE Jared Verse in 2024."
This feels like recency bias a little as Brad Holmes of the Detroit Lions is ahead of him. Holmes has done great things for the Lions but Snead has won a title in recent years.
Brian Gutekunst of the Green Bay Packers is also ahead of him despite not having won much of anything over the last few years. But nonetheless, Snead will continue building the Rams and may have the last laugh if the Rams can bring home another title to the city of Los Angeles.
