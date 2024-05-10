Rams News: Les Snead Wants LA To 'Impose Their Will' This Coming Season
After a surprising 2023 playoff berth, the Los Angeles Rams entered the offseason looking to build on their success. Los Angeles brought in multiple young players to add to their veteran talent, giving them a quality mixture of players.
The Rams still have Matthew Stafford to lead the charge and the team will look to maximize his time with the organization. They have gone away from the idea of trading all of their draft picks and have built a new philosophy in team building.
Rams general manager Les Snead revealed what his mindset is for the upcoming season, which is to have plenty of running backs available and healthy to "impose their will" on opponents.
"It’s a tough league, it’s a 17-game season plus playoffs. Might go to 18 games one day, so we always felt like we needed to have as many quality runners as possible so we don’t just totally run down Kyren and we have one or two, or even three guys that can contribute, keep everyone fresh and let’s go and try to impose our will.”
With this mindset, it's part of the reason why the team ended up drafting running back Blake Corum. Corum should give this team another powerful runner to pair alongside Kyren Williams.
Williams can't do it alone as the NFL has gone against the lone workhorse style of running back in recent years. So the addition of Corum allows them both to be fresh and ready throughout the season.
If the Rams can remain healthy this coming season, they will likely be a problem to be dealt with in the NFC. Los Angeles has built something special and will be looking to continue their sustained success this year.
