Rams News: Matthew Stafford Looking Like Poor Fantasy QB Entering Season
With the NFL season starting up in a few months, it also means the return of fantasy football. The Los Angeles Rams should have a few players that get drafted high in drafts, including quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Stafford went to the Pro Bowl last season and is in line for another strong season. He will be looking to help the Rams move forward after a surprise playoff appearance, trying to get back to the Super Bowl.
However, despite the potential success of the Rams this season, Stafford isn't being looked at as a top fantasy option this season. Blaine Blontz of FantasyPros believes Stafford will struggle in fantasy this season.
"We love Cooper Kupp. We love Puka Nacua. We Love Kyren Williams. So, we should also love the quarterback leading the charge, right? Not so fast there! We have another aging quarterback (36) in the twilight of his NFL career. Stafford did benefit from Puka Nacua emerging onto the scene last year, but he suffered from being interception-prone. He also has less mobility than a skyscraper. He has a talented arm, but if the aging Cooper Kupp has another season of injuries and with other teams having a year of tape on Puka Nacua, we must temper our expectations of this passing offense for 2024."
Stafford should be in line for a strong season but good years on the field don't always equal success in fantasy. While this look at Stafford may be a little pessimistic, it's not completely wrong.
The Rams will likely run the ball a little more this season, which could also limit Stafford. But even with that, Stafford is probably at worst a top 15 quarterback in fantasy.
