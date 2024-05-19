Rams News: First Photos of Blake Corum in Los Angeles Jersey Revealed
After officially inking his rookie deal to join the Los Angeles Rams, former Michigan Wolverines CFP national champion running back Blake Corum was recently outfitted in his L.A. duds. Photos of Corum in uniform were released on Saturday via the Rams' official X page.
More imagery was subsequently released, including some footage of Corum in uniform showing off his quarterback bona fides:
A two-time All-American, a two-time Big Ten Running Back of the Year and a three-time All-Big Ten honoree, Coru enjoyed a prolific tenure while with Jim Harbaugh's last NCAA squad (until he leaves the Chargers for Michigan again in four years, we can only assume). He set the Michigan record for most rushing touchdowns in program history, with 58 (he had a single season-record 27 last year). Los Angeles selected him with the No. 83 pick in the third round of 2024 NFL Draft last month.
During his last collegiate season, the 5-foot-8 rookie, 23, rushed for 1,245 yards on 258 attempts (averaging 4.8 yards per) and logged 27 touchdowns. He also chipped in 117 receiving yards on 16 receptions for good measure, plus one touchdown.
