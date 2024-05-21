Rams News: Matthew Stafford Showing Professionalism Amid Potential Contract Dispute
On Monday, the Los Angeles Rams kicked off their first day of organized team activities (OTAs). They were one of 21 teams to get things started, and it appears the whole crew was in attendance, including Rams Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Stafford was spotted in a clip posted by the Rams social media team.
Stafford is reportedly seeking a new contract this offseason. Rams head coach Sean McVay said he was unsure if Stafford would report to OTAs, considering his desire for more guaranteed money.
However, Stafford showed his professionalism and showed up like the pro he is. While it is a good sign he was in attendance, this doesn't mean he's happy with what he's got. Most of the 36-year-old's base salaries before 2024 are non-guaranteed. The two-time Pro Bowler wants to ensure he's protected beyond this year, hence the fight for a new contract. It's still too early to tell whether the two sides will agree on a contract. However, if this continues to linger, that could spell trouble for the Rams as we approach a vital 2024 season.
The Rams have several question marks heading into the season, but none are on the offensive side. That could all change, though. If Stafford is not around for one reason or another, the sirens for L.A. will be ringing.
That's the dark timeline that the Rams and McVay do not want to experience.
