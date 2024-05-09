Rams News: Several LA Rookies Could Steal Minutes from Vets Right Away
The Los Angeles Rams are riding high off the energy of their active 2024 NFL Draft run, which saw general manager Les Snead and his front office select a whopping 10 new prospects to help build out their veteran-laden club, a year removed from a 10-7 finish and a wild card berth.
Replacing 10-time Pro Bowler and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, who announced his retirement this offseason at age 32, was top of mind for Los Angeles in the draft. The club selected two FSU defenders, defensive end Jared Verse and defensive tackle Braden Fiske, in the first two rounds.
Verse and Fiske seem likely to cut into the field time of veteran offensive linebacker Michael Hoecht and nose tackle Bobby Brown III, respectively. Former Washington State defensive end Brennan Jackson, selected with the No. 154 pick in the fifth round, could also see some run.
Rookie wide receiver Jordan Whittington seems liable to cut into the minutes of veterans Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell.
Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay, an adventurous and innovative thinker on both sides of the ball (but especially offense), seems likely to mix things up in between veterans and young prospects in search of a winning formula.
