Rams News: Jared Verse Now Only Holdout After LA Inks 2 Other Rookie Draftees
The Los Angeles Rams have inked two more of their 10 2024 NFL Draft picks to their rookie contracts on Thursday, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.
Alper reports that L.A. has signed third round draft pick Kamren Kinchens and fifth round selection Brennan Jackson.
Kinchens was selected with the No. 99 pick out of Miami. Across his 33 contests with the Hurricanes, he logged 162 tackles, 11 picks, two interceptions returns for touchdowns, a sack, a pair of fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.
Jackson, a two-time All-Pac-12 Second Team linebacker with Washington State, was the No. 154 pick overall. Across his two All-Pac-12 seasons, the 6-foot-4, 264-pounder registered 24.5 tackles and 14.5 sacks.
At this point, only one of Los Angeles' 10 rookie draft picks from last month has yet to be signed — the team's top pick, No. 19 selection Jared Verse out of FSU.
Per Spotrac, Verse is expected to ink a four-year, $15.13 million deal, including a $7.83 million signing bonus and a bonus fifth-year option. First and second round picks can take longer to sign traditionally, so Rams fans needn't worry. The possible fulcrum of the Rams' future defense will join the team soon enough.
