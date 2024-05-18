Rams News: Staffer Promoted to Assistant Head Coach Role Under Sean McVay
The Los Angeles Rams have promoted longtime defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant to assistant head coach.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was among the first to report that the defensive pass game coordinator/ defensive backs coach has been promoted.
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Plesant's promotion to the team, which was well received. The Rams and many other teams in the league could see Plesant as a potential head coach in the league one day.
Pleasant joins Jimmy Lake, Thomas Brown, and Joe Barry as coaches who hold the assistant head coach title.
Aubrey started his NFL coaching career in 2013 with the Cleveland Browns. He is currently in his second stint with the Rams. From 2017-20, Pleasant was the cornerbacks coach, and he worked closely with Wade Phillips on implementing defensive schemes.
After the 2020 season, Pleasant's career took a rapid turn. He was hired by the Detroit Lions as their pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach, only to be let go after a season-plus. However, he was quickly picked up by the Green Bay Packers as an offensive consultant.
The former Wisconsin Badger returned to Los Angeles prior to the 2023 season and now plays a prominent role with the team.
